🚨 Gallagher in! England name starting XI for Slovenia clash

🚨 Gallagher in! England name starting XI for Slovenia clash

England have made one change for their final group game against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night.

That comes in midfield where Trent Alexander-Arnold has lost his place at the expense of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who comes in to partner Declan Rice.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.

Gareth Southgate’s side have already secured their last 16 place prior to kick-off.