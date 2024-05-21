'Gallacher's contribution exceptional in her best season yet'

A 25-goal league haul. A title-winning strike. A Scotland debut.

It's been a truly memorable season for Amy Gallacher, whose dramatic last-gasp winner against Hibs on Sunday delivered Celtic's historic first league title and left Rangers devastated.

Gallacher, 25, has made an indelible impact in Celtic's triumph and her importance was illustrated in an ebullient Celtic dressing room as her team-mates celebrated the title and serenarded the forward with chants of "We all dream of a team of Amy G's".

Now Leanne Crichton - a serial title winner with Glasgow City turned Motherwell coach - has joined in the praise.

"Celtic have won the league on goal difference," Crichton told the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"The goal that Amy scored on Sunday was vitally important as they have been throughout the season.

"Amy's contributions have been exceptional, she's got an international call-up and I would say it's been the best season of her career.

"The fact that she's got the icing on the cake with the league title and I think it would be hard to argue against her being player of the season."