Gallacher omission an 'eyebrow-raiser'

"She's close".

That was Pedro Martinez Losa's response when asked about Amy Gallacher's absence from his recent Scotland squad.

The Celtic forward has not been selected for the upcoming matches against Israel in the Scots' Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

That's despite amassing 47 goal contributions, making both the PFA Scotland SWPL team of the year and player of the year shortlist, and scooping Celtic's player's player of the year award.

How much more does one need to do?

It's been a special season for the 25-year-old. She has spearheaded Celtic's charge towards their first league title, which they remain in pole position to grasp this coming Sunday.

Her impressive performances on the domestic scene were rewarded with a Scotland debut back in September, and she was part of the last camp, although unused against both Serbia and Slovakia.

Martinez Losa noted on Wednesday she was "part of the group of players considered". The Spaniard added, "she is a talented player who can bring a lot to the team," and on that front, there can be no doubts. Her numbers do the talking.

Which is why her exclusion from the squad, at this stage of her superb season, is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.

If Celtic get the job done and wrap up their maiden SWPL title, Gallacher's name will surely be in the spotlight again.

Not for her omission though, rather her outstanding contribution to their success.