Galetti: Arsenal enquire about Dovbyk amid Milan and Serie A interest

Joshua Zirkzee is the preference for AC Milan, but Artem Dovbyk remains a viable option for the Rossoneri. However, a report has emerged stating that there is Premier League interest in the Ukrainian striker.

Regardless of Milan’s Zirkzee stance, given the importance of the position, it would be unwise to go all in on one player, which is why the club are exploring several options. Whilst he may not be the favoured plan B, Dovbyk presents an intriguing case, and there is an interest in his profile.

In 36 La Liga games, he scored 24 times, assisting a further eight times, showing he possesses a killer instinct with an ability to bring his other teammates into the game when the opportunity arises – a trait desired for the next striker given the goalscoring threat provided by Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

What makes his record more impressive is the fact last season was his first in the ‘elite’ divisions. Before last season, he had only played in the Ukrainian division other than a short stint in the Danish Superliga, so his ability to make the step up is massively enticing.

Other clubs are, expectedly, also taking note of the Girona striker, and several Serie A clubs have been interested. However, Rudy Galetti has reported on his X account that Arsenal have enquired about the striker.