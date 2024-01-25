Galesburg-area standout leading West Central girls basketball to a special season

It’s not a perfect science, but a quick look at a basketball player’s statistics can reveal where they rank in the hoops hierarchy.

That said, here’s a snapshot of two players from this season:

Player A: 31.7 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 48.1% FG, 40.0% 3FG, 83.7% FT.

Player B: 31.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 51.0% FG, 39.0% 3FG, 83.0% FT.

With the exception of Player A’s assists and Player B’s steals, it’s pretty even. Player A is University of Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who leads all NCAA divisions in scoring and is poised to become the all-time leader in women’s college basketball history.

And Player B is one of the best small school hoopsters in the state, West Central’s Shelby Bowman. One year after earning IBCA second-team all-state honors, the Heat star leads all Illinois girls in scoring, according to MaxPreps.

But more impressive than Bowman’s state-leading stat line is what can’t be found in the numbers, said her coach, Tyler Klossing.

“Shelby is a coach’s dream,” he said. “I could go on and on about her abilities on the court, but she’s just an outstanding leader. She’s seen everything – teams double- and triple-teaming her. She handles it all with class and in stride.”

Shelby Bowman poses for a photo inside the West Central gym on Dec. 18, 2024, in Biggsville.

Green light from the logo

Of all of Bowman's abilities on the court, one stands out more than others.

“As soon as she crosses half-court, you’d better be on her,” said Klossing. “Her 2,000th (career) point came at United, and it was a shot like that from the logo. She’s got such a pure shot. I had a college coach tell me it’s the purest shot they’ve ever seen.”

That pure form is no accident. Bowman tries to hoist 500 shots a day during the summer, with another 300 per day during the season. Some of her at-home practice sessions are straight out of the 1986 movie "Hoosiers," if only fictional Hickory star Jimmy Chitwood had a Dr. Dish rebound machine hooked up to the hoop by his shed and a cell phone to track the results.

“I try to make 80% of my 3s when I’m shooting by myself,” said Bowman. “In eighth grade, I started getting stronger, and I could start making shots from deeper, from the volleyball line. Usually, that’s the most open shot I get.”

But launching a high volume of shots isn’t the reason Bowman’s average is so high. Rather, it’s her efficiency. Even counting all her attempts from beyond the arc, she’s making more than 50% of her field goals this year.

“She’s not your typical 2,000-point scorer who only wants to shoot,” said Klossing.

West Central’s victory over Wethersfield in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament semifinal provides a great example. Bowman netted a whopping 48 points in the 62-48 win while making 18 of 32 shots, to go with 7 of 8 free throws.

“Pretty much all my shots were falling,” she said. “And my teammates were stepping up, getting big rebounds and keeping the ball in our hands. Everything was working for us.”

Bowman followed up that performance Saturday with 44 more points in the Heat’s 69-65 championship game victory against Annawan. This time, her close-range shooting was on point, as she made 8 of 9 attempts inside the arc to go with 10 of 12 free throws and six 3-pointers.

It was West Central’s second tourney title of the year, as the Heat also won ROWVA’s season-opening tournament. In the title game, a 51-47 overtime win against Monmouth-Roseville, Bowman netted 36.

“That was a big one for us,” said Klossing. “That’s when the girls really started to believe.”

Shelby Bowman poses for a photo inside the West Central gym on Dec. 18, 2024, in Biggsville.

Team goals to shoot for

The Heat remain in a tight conference race, being one game up on a quartet of one-loss teams – Abingdon/Avon, Annawan, Princeville and Wethersfield.

A conference championship is on West Central’s very realistic wish list, along with a regional title.

“When everybody’s doing their job, anything’s possible,” said Klossing. “Harlee Hainds (8.1 ppg) getting her 15-18 points, the rest of the team getting rebounds and playing good defense. Our sub-sectional is stacked, but when we play as a team, we’re tough.”

The last time the Heat captured a regional crown was the 2015-16 season. Eight years before that, with college-bound hoopsters Miriam Rutzen and Ashley Coffey leading the way, the Heat advanced to a sectional title game, and it was that squad that helped ignite Bowman’s basketball spark.

Today, she hopes to provide the same type of influence to younger students that Rutzen and Coffey did for her.

“She’s great with the elementary kids, the junior high kids,” said Klossing of the honor roll student. “She’s just a down-to-earth person.”

Leveling up

Rutzen and Coffey went on to play at Harvard and Illinois-Springfield, respectively, and Bowman also has her sights set on college hoops, with Millikin, Illinois College and Carl Sandburg among the possibilities. The talented softball shortstop is weighing whether to continue that sport at the next level, too.

What will Bowman’s college career look like on the hardwood? It’s too early to tell, but perhaps two of her nationally known role models can provide a clue. Bowman has met Clark three times—at an Iowa game, a basketball camp and an Iowa Cubs game—and she’s also closely followed another legendary “logo” shooter.

“I love Steph Curry,” she said.

Not only was Curry a longshot to reach the NBA, but his college stardom wasn’t predicted, as he was recruited by only a handful of smaller universities. Four NBA titles and two MVP awards later, the 3-point and ball-handling wizard is making a lot of college coaches wish they could travel back in a time machine.

The good news for women’s college basketball coaches is that no such science fiction is needed to do a Heat check on Shelby Bowman, the top-scoring player in the state of Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: West Central star Shelby Bowman's stats mirroring those Caitlin Clark