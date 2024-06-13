Galena resident and his champion retrievers shine on national stage

GALENA, Kan. — A Galena resident is taking his love of man’s best friend to the next level.

To say that Mike Gibson loves his retrievers might be an understatement.

“They hold very special place to us. We spend a lot of time with them. And you know they bring us a lot of a lot of joy,” said Mike Gibson, dog lover.

Right now, that’s Molly, Blaze, and Journey, but there have been others. Others that put the Galena resident in the national spotlight.

“I probably started competing at a really high level around 2008. And then was fortunate enough in 2009 to win my first national SRS crown championship with super retriever series,” said Gibson.

For Mike, it was just the start.

He would go on to win five national championships with Shay D, Jeter, Trigg, and Blaze in the top level of the “Super Retriever Series” competition.

Gibson says he doesn’t want to brag – but adds he’s devoted to his retrievers and works on training them nearly every day.

“Like I said, there’s no other amateur. It’s one, one other amateur has won three times. I’ve won five. No other amateur in the entire United States has won more than once. You know and I’ve been the only dog to win, or the only handler to win with all three colors – black, chocolate, and yellow,” said Gibson.

Gibson adds he’s won regional contests in eight states – which is how he and his dogs have qualified for the national competition.

“There was Texas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Kansas was the six dogs in the finals. So I mean, it’s a representation truly of the entire United States,” said Gibson.

You can see Gibson and his golden lab, “Blaze,” in action in the 2023 “super retriever series crown championship.”

It airs Saturday morning at 6 on the Discovery Channel.

