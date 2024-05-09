Galena downs Columbus in a tough defensive battle 1-0 in the opening round of the 3A Regionals baseball tournament

GIRARD, Ks. — The baseball regular season in Southeast Kansas for small schools has come to an end. With that being said the 3A Regionals began Wednesday night in Girard. A four-five seed matchup between the Columbus Titans and the Galena Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs top Columbus 1-0 to advance to the 3A Regionals semifinal. Galena improved to 12-11 on the season while the Titans season comes to an end with a 12-10.

It was a game filled with defensive plays as both pitchers Jack Vilela from Columbus and Zane Turner from Galena had a solid day on the mound.

But in the third inning, a hit to shallow right field from Jack Perry allowed Turner to score the only run of the game.

After that, both teams had runners on base but couldn’t bring them around to score.

Galena will now play in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. They await the winner of the Riverton and Girard game that will be played on May 9th.

