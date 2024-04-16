Galena Boys Baseball Gets Road Win Over Seneca 7-5

GALENA, Kan. – Galena boys baseball traveled to Seneca, and defeated the Indians on the road 7-5.

The Indians started out strong, scoring a run on a wild pitch, followed by a Hayden Ginger single that would score another run in the bottom of the first. Despite the early lead, Galena would come back and tie the game via a Laken Daniels 2-RBI double into right field. The Bulldogs would surrender three more runs, but would come back in the late innings and win the game 7-5.

Up next, Galena will host Uniontown on Thursday, April 18th and Seneca will host Nevada on Tuesday, April 16th at 4:30 p.m.

