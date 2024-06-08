Galax surpasses West Point for 2-1 VHSL state final win

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Galax Maroon Tide boys soccer team gave it all they had to take down West Point 2-1 in the Class 1 championship game.

In the first half, Galax asserted their dominance early almost immediately jumping on the board first to take a 1-0 lead.

The determination to remain ahead came not to far off. Galax made a second goal still in the first to up 2-0.

West Point was granted a penalty kick in which allowed them to final see a goal and trail 2-1.

The Maroon Tide defense took control of the second half, as they were able to hold off West Point from scoring another goal.

Galax gets the win over West Point 2-1, securing the 2024 Class 1 boys soccer championship title.

First year head coach Francois Herbel said, “I know in Galax there a culture of being good at soccer winning titles. And even before I officially started, I had people telling me, okay, well, so this year is going to be the year for the title. And I’m like, I didn’t even meet the kids. I didn’t have one practice, and you’re already telling me that I need to win a title and so, yeah, there was a little bit of pressure.”

Coach Herbel went on to add, “But then, my honest goal was to make it to the semifinal and after that we know in one game everything kind of happens and it did happen.”

This game being evident of the well know quote that “defense wins champions,” it’s cliché but for Galax it was all a part of their game plan. After two years, the Tide brings the title back to Galax.

