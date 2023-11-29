Is Galatasaray vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United are back in Champions League action (Getty Images)

Galatasaray welcome Manchester United to Turkey in a crucial Champions League group stage fixture.

Bayern Munich are streaking clear in Group A and have secured their spot in the knockout rounds for with four consecutive wins, but the second representative in the latter stages of the competition looks set to be contested fiercely.

Copenhagen currently possess second place on goal difference from the Turkish club, with Manchester United only a point behind the pair but out with defeat here.

A win away from home could well be a must regardless for Erik ten Hag’s side, though, with a tough encounter at Old Trafford with Bayern to come in their final fixture.

When is Galatasaray vs Manchester United?

Galatasaray vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 November at Rams Park in Istanbul.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Confirmed line-ups

Galatasaray XI: Muslera: Boey, Bardakci, Kaan, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Odds

Galatasaray win 13/8

Draw 11/4

Manchester United win 29/20

Prediction

A draw. Galatasaray 2-2 Manchester United