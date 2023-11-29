Galatasaray vs Manchester United LIVE! Weather latest, Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV

Galatasaray vs Manchester United LIVE!

A huge night awaits in the Champions League as Manchester United seek to keep their knockout hopes alive in Istanbul. Erik ten Hag's side must not lose this evening or their last-16 chances are officially over following a run of three defeats from four European games so far this season that has left them sitting bottom of Group A with only two matches left.

Thankfully for United, final opponents Bayern Munich's dominance means they are just a point adrift of second-place FC Copenhagen, who travel to Germany tonight. A draw in Turkey would be enough to take things down to the final matchday, though United really need to beat Galatasaray to ensure that their destiny is likely in their own hands before they host Bayern at Old Trafford in a daunting final test.

Galatasaray will have high hopes of reaching the knockouts themselves after a shock win over United early last month, when Wilfried Zaha was on the scoresheet against his former club. With torrential rain in Istanbul throughout the day and more forecasted for the evening, there will be continued pitch checks by Uefa at Rams Park to ensure that the game can go ahead as planned. Follow Galatasaray vs Manchester United in the Champions League live below!

United's own social media accounts have now given another look at the relentlessly wet conditions, with around an hour and 40 minutes left until kick-off at Rams Park.

Got to imagine there will be further pitch inspections to come...

Uefa update

Another update from the Manchester Evening News' chief Manchester United writer...

UEFA say they’ve not received any information about the game to suggest it is in doubt. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 29, 2023

Here's a little look at the state of the pitch at Rams Park, where the torrential rain hasn't stopped.

Huge splashes and loads of surface water, with the ball being held up. Not good at all.

Galatasaray vs Man United prediction

Galatasaray are no pushovers - just ask United themselves - and their fans will make it as tough as possible. A team as consistently underwhelming as United may not have the required nous to pull off a result.

A draw would not be the end of the world for either team, but Galatasaray have the firepower required to breach United's wobbly backline and spell the end of their knockout hopes.

Galatasaray to win, 2-1.

Man United team news

Manchester United have been boosted by the respective returns of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury for tonight's do-or-die Group A showdown in Turkey.

However, Erik ten Hag's absentee list remains lengthy, with Marcus Rashford suspended after his controversial sending off in Copenhagen.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are all sidelined through injury, while Jadon Sancho remains unavailable.

Uefa insist game will go ahead as planned

Uefa and Manchester United both insist that the game is currently on following a latest pitch inspection that took place around half an hour ago, according to Sky Sports.

However, the obvious worry is that there is no sign of this heavy rain easing up, while there are also said to be concerns over how fans will actually get to the game with some local roads flooded.

We'll keep you up to date with all the latest as we get it.

Heavy rain in Istanbul causes concern over game

The weather in Istanbul today has been absolutely atrocious, with torrential rain and thunderstorms.

There is more of the same forecast throughout the evening, leading to concerns over the status of this game following the state of the pitch for United's Under-19s' 1-0 defeat in the Uefa Youth League earlier this afternoon.

Currently the match is going ahead as planned, although Uefa officials are said to be repeatedly checking the condition of the pitch at Rams Park (Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi).

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage of the 2023/24 Champions League.

It's a truly crunch night for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, who simply must avoid another defeat against Galatasaray in order to keep their hopes of reaching the last-16 alive.

Heavy rain in Istanbul today has led to concerns over this fixture, so we'll bring you all the very latest on that as well as all the latest team news ahead of kick-off at the earlier time of 5:45pm GMT.

Stay tuned!