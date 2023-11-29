Galatasaray vs Man Utd LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as thrilling clash ends in draw

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after Erik ten Hag’s men imploded in a chaotic, thrill-a-minute 3-3 draw on an ear-splitting night at Galatasaray.

Having lost three of their four Group A fixtures, the Red Devils knew defeat in Istanbul would extinguish their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with a game to spare.

United avoided a loss but blew a two-goal lead on in an incredible night in Istanbul, meaning their knockout hopes will be over if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s late fixtures.

This was a wild, helter-skelter encounter befitting of a Champions League campaign punctuated by goals, madness and mistakes.

FULL-TIME! Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

85’ POST! - Fernandes’ strike hits the outside of the post (GAL 3-3 MUN)

71’ GOAL! - Akturkoglu thunders a shot past Onana (GAL 3-3 MUN)

68’ SAVE! - Onana palms away Ziyech’s effort (GAL 2-3 MUN)

62’ GOAL! - Ziyech scores a second free kick (GAL 2-3 MUN)

55’ GOAL! - McTominay completes a counter-attack to increase the lead (GAL 1-3 MUN)

43’ NO GOAL! - Icardi’s finish is ruled out for offside (GAL 1-2 MUN)

29’ GOAL! - Ziyech curls in a free kick (GAL 1-2 MUN)

18’ GOAL! - Fernades scores a screamer to double the lead (GAL 0-2 MUN)

16’ SAVE! - Onana drops low to keep out Torreira’s header (GAL 0-1 MUN)

11’ GOAL! - Garnacho smashes United into the lead (GAL 0-1 MUN)

Galatasaray Spor Kulübü 3 - 3 Manchester United FC

20:16 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after Erik ten Hag’s men imploded in a chaotic, thrill-a-minute 3-3 draw on an ear-splitting night at Galatasaray.

Having lost three of their four Group A fixtures, the Red Devils knew defeat in Istanbul would extinguish their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with a game to spare.

United avoided a loss but blew a two-goal lead on in an incredible night in Istanbul, meaning their knockout hopes will be over if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s late fixtures.

FT Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

20:08 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray are unbeaten in four home games against United in Uefa club competition with one victory and three draws.

Reaction from Owen Hargreaves

20:04 , Mike Jones

Owen Hargreaves speaking to TNT Sports: “United scored three in Munich and lost, three in Copenhagen and lost and three again here and didn’t win.

“If you had said before [those games] that you would score that amount of goals, no one would ever have believed you. They are scoring enough goals but making mistakes which are costly in the Champions League.”

Arsenal vs Lens

19:59 , Mike Jones

The Champions League action continues this evening as Arsenal are in action against Lens. Kick off for that one is about to start and you can follow it LIVE:

Arsenal vs Lens LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

FT Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:56 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have conceded 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most in their opening 20 matches of any season since 1962/63 (43).

FT Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:52 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have conceded the most goals by an English team five games into a Champions League campaign:

14 - Manchester United (2023/24)

11 - Manchester United (1994/95)

11 - Tottenham (2019/20)

10 - Manchester United (1998/99)

10 - Manchester City (2012/13)

10 - Arsenal (2015/16)

FT Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:48 , Mike Jones

Hakim Ziyech is the third player on record (2003-04 onwards) to score two direct free-kick goals in a Champions League game, after Cristiano Ronaldo against Zürich in September 2009 and Neymar vs Crvena Zvezda in October 2018.

FT Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:44 , Mike Jones

Scott McTominay has scored four goals in all competitions this season for Manchester United already exceeding his goal tally from last season (3).

Sadly his strike was not a winning one tonight.

Full-time! Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:38 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: A late corner for Manchester United could be the last chance for them to score. Bruno Fernandes puts it into the box but Torreira nods it clear.

Mainoo swings it back in and again the hosts clear their lines. A third crossing effort picks out McTominay who nods his chance wide of the target.

That’s the end of the game. Manchester United let a two goal lead slip and have to settle for a draw in Turkey. That’s probably not going to be enough to get them through the group.

They’ll need to beat Bayern Munich in their next game in order to make it into the Europa League as a bare minimum.

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:35 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Oh may days.

Dalot is slipped into the box on the right. He takes a touch and pulls the ball back. Torreira fails to clear it and the ball drops to Pellistri.

He shoots but hits the goalkeeper who clings onto the ball.

Three added minutes to play.

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:32 , Mike Jones

88 mins: United flood the box and manage to slip Martial into space. He wants to cut inside and open up a chance on his right foot but gets closed down quickly.

The ball squirts out to McTominay whose effort is sent wide.

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:29 , Mike Jones

85 mins: POST! From a Wilfried Zaha shot that Andre Onana keeps out to Diogo Dalot driving forward and squaring the ball to Bruno Fernandes.

He stops it dead then shoots and rattles the outside of the post!

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:26 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Close! This game is something else. Fernandes threads Pellistri into space and he storms into the box. There are options to pass too but instead he cuts inside and lifts a shot over the crossbar.

United are on top now but time is running out for them.

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:23 , Mike Jones

80 mins: Facundo Pellistri and Diogo Dalot are brought onto the pitch to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alejandro Garnacho. Fresh legs to feed the counter-attack,

Dalot weaves into the box and pokes a shot towards goal. A slight fumble from Fernando Muslera almost allows Pellistri to prod in the ball but the goalkeeper manages to smother it.

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:20 , Mike Jones

77 mins: Close! The game is becoming an end-to-end affair with Garnacho bringing the ball inside from the right. He goes for goal and whips his effort just wide of the post.

Scott McTominay then bombs forward with purpose and drills an effort from range wide of the left hand post.

Someone will win this game. But who?

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

19:18 , Mike Jones

74 mins: Will someone will this game? All the momentum is with the home side but Manchester United have space to attack on the counter if they go for it.

They need to score and win thie game. There’s going to be fireworks yet.

GOAL! Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd (Akturkoglu, 71’)⚽️

19:16 , Mike Jones

71 mins: What a finish!

Hakim Ziyech has the ball out on the right wing. He threads a pass into the box where Kerem Akturkoglu touches the ball past Kobbie Mainoo then smokes it past Andre Onana who has no chance to stop the ball.

Galatasaray are level!

Galatasaray 2-3 Man Utd

19:12 , Mike Jones

68 mins: Save! Hakim Ziyech blazes a shot from the inside right side of the penalty area and targets the far post. Andre Onana leaps to the right and palms the ball away under pressure from Mauro Icardi.

The big forward was offside and the goal wouldn’t have stood but that’s a nice save for the United goalkeeper.

Galatasaray 2-3 Man Utd

19:08 , Mike Jones

65 mins: Manchester United just can’t secure this game. Everytime they’ve got themselves on top, they’ve done something stupid, made a mistake and let the hosts back into the contest.

Plenty of time for more drama to come as well.

GOAL! Galatasaray 2-3 Man Utd (Ziyech, 62’)⚽️

19:07 , Mike Jones

62 mins: Bruno Fernandes clips Hakim Ziyech on the edge of the box again and gives away a free kick. Ziyech takes it again and looks like he’s whipped in a dangerous cross.

No-one gets a head to it and the ball drops straight at Andre Onana. The ball hits the goalkeeper who fumbles it and sees the ball bobble into the back of the net.

Galatasaray 1-3 Man Utd

19:04 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Luke Shaw makes a heavy tackle on Hakim Ziyech deep in Galatasaray’s own half and earns himself a yellow card for the effort.

The hosts boot a long ball up the pitch but Andre Onana quickly scoops up the ball as it bounces into the box.

Galatasaray 1-3 Man Utd

19:01 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Erik ten Hag is preparing a few changes in personnel. That goal has come at a great time for United and they have a touch over half an hour to hold out and claim the win.

Anthony Martial and Kobbie Mainoo are introduced with Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund taken off.

GOAL! Galatasaray 1-3 Man Utd (McTominay, 55’)⚽️

19:00 , Mike Jones

55 mins: Two goal cushion restored!

Man Utd bomb forward on the counter-attack and send the ball up to Antony. He moves inside and leaves space on the overlap for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back is fed the ball and he picks out Scott McTominay in the box and the midfielder pokes the ball home.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:58 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Garnacho receives the ball on the left wing and comes into the box, cutting the ball onto his right foot. He shoots but laces the ball wide of the far post.

Kaan Ayhan is booked for a bit of backchat to the referee.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:55 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Sofyan Amrabat is bundled over by Lucas Torreira in the middle of the pitch and wins United a free kick. Bruno Fernandes floats it over to the far side of the box but the ball is cleared and Gala boot it down the right flank.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:52 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Hakim Ziyech flicks a free kick into the box for Galatasaray but Victor Lindelof leaps into the air and heads it away. The host recover the ball and swing a cross in from the right wing.

Kaan Ayhan meets it on the volley and pings his effort into the side netting!

Second half: Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:50 , Mike Jones

The ball is rolling again in Istanbul with neither manager making a change at half-time. How will this half play out?

HT Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:46 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted in 16 different games for Manchester United since his debut in February 2020, the joint-most of any player for a Premier League club over this period along with Mohamed Salah.

HT Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:42 , Mike Jones

Only Vinícius Júnior (13) and Kevin De Bruyne (9) have more assists in the Champions League since 2021/22 than Bruno Fernandes (8 in 12 apps), despite him not appearing in the competition last season.

HT Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:38 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:34 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: The whistle goes to end the first half and Manchester United take a one goal lead into the break. They need to get more possession higher up the pitch but so far they’re doing what they need to.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:31 , Mike Jones

45 mins: No goal!

Mauro Icardi makes a run in behind the Man Utd defence and just strays offside as the ball is played over the top. He brings it under control, takes it into the box and smokes one past Andre Onana only for the offside flag to cancel it out.

VAR takes a look and confirms the decision.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:29 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Boey clatters in Garnacho from behind and earns himself a yellow card which could cause problems for the defender. He’ll need to be more careful with his tackles against the youngster.

Just a few minutes to play before the break. Can United go in with a lead in tact?

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:26 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Bruno Fernandes swings a corner ball into the box and picks out Scott McTominay. The midfielder gets his head on the ball and nods it over the top of the crossbar.

There are moments of joy for United but they’ve been put under a lot of pressure in this half.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:23 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Save!

The corner ball is knocked short then whipped into the middle of the box. It looks like Tanguy Ndombele is the man to leap at the ball but he misses it and Andre Onana his to react quickly to palm the dropping ball away.

The offside flag then goes up.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:22 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Man Utd need to settle again. They’re playing in a frenetic manner and letting Galatasaray have too many chances on goal.

Boey skips past Shaw and brings the ball into the right side of the box. He cuts it back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first touch is poor. He gives the ball away and Wilfried Zaha shoots only for Harry Maguire to block the effort behind for a corner.

Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd

18:17 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Can Manchester United nullify Galatasaray again?

They started well but that goal is a blow to them. Onana needed to stick out a hand towards the ball but never did. The hosts have their tails up and believe they can beat United.

The crowd are in full voice again.

GOAL! Galatasaray 1-2 Man Utd (Ziyech, 29’)⚽️

18:15 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Bruno Fernandes sprints back to help out the defence and fouls Lucas Torreira just outside the penalty area. It’s an ideal position to shoot from a free kick and Dries Mertens is standing over it alongside Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech takes it and curls a low effort around the wall. Andre Onana shuffles to the left and can’t recover. He needs to do better but the ball hits the back of the net.

Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd

18:13 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Close! Luke Shaw gets forward and comes inside to receive the ball. He prods it forward to Rasmus Hojlund who carries it into the left side of the box before cutting it back.

The pass comes in the air and Shaw, who’s continued his run, can’t bring it under control on his weaker foot. If he had he’d have been one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd

18:11 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Manchester United have scored with the only two shots they’ve had on target. Paul Scholes spoke about how they would need to play on the counter attack tonight and that’s just what they’ve done.

The defence has looked solid too.

Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd

18:07 , Mike Jones

21 mins: United looked strong against Everton at the weekend and they’ve carried that form into this game tonight. Erik ten Hag will want another goal before he feels comfortable, if you can feel comfortable in this atmosphere.

Antony is brought down on the right side of the pitch and United win a free kick inside their own half.

GOAL! Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd (Fernandes, 18’)⚽️

18:05 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Two!

What a strike this is. United come down the left wing with Luke Shaw flicking the ball round the corner to Bruno Fernandes. The captain darts inside from the left and fancies his chances from range.

He puts his laces through the ball and rattles it into the top corner!

Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd

18:02 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Save!

Galatasaray win a corner and swing the ball into the box. It’s turned towards goal by Lucas Torreira but Andra Onana drops low to the left to palm the ball away. A quick foot pokes it back towards the net but Harry Maguire keeps it out off the line.

The ball then bounces up an strikes Scott McTominay on the arm but a VAR check doesn’t overturn the referee’s decision of no penalty.

United breathe a sigh of relief.

Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd

18:00 , Mike Jones

14 mins: The crowd are now on top of Garnacho who goes down under a tackle from Boey. They’re trying to unsettle the goalscorer and get their team back into the match.

United need to stay switched on. They surrendered a two goal lead against Copenhagen last time out in this competition and won’t want to repeat that mistake this evening.

GOAL! Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd (Garnacho, 11’)⚽️

17:58 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Huge moment!

Manchester United take the lead through a wonderful move. Bruno Fernandes brings the ball to the edge of the box and feeds it to Rasmus Hojlund. He dinks the ball back to Fernandes who flicks it across to Alejandro Garnacho.

The youngster takes a touch then smashes it into the back of the net.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:56 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Sacha Boey and Alejandro Garnacho are engaging in a decent battle on Gala’s right side. The United winger is trying his best to weave past the right back but Boey is strong, firm and holds his ground well.

United haven’t quite settled into the game but it’s been a positive start for them.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:52 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Save! A long ball from Fernando Muslera comes over to Wilfried Zaha who slots a pass inside to Dries Mertens. He gets the crowd going with a shot from range but Andre Onana leaps across and plucks the ball out of the air.

At the other end of the pitch Alejandro Garnacho flies down the left and takes the ball into the penalty area. He passes it across to Rasmus Hojlund who tries to turn it home but misses the ball under pressure from the closest defender.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:49 , Mike Jones

3 mins: The noise inside the stadium is deafening as the crowd belts out support for the hosts.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka launches a throw in down the left wing and finds the run of Scott McTominay. He gives it to Antony who sends a square pass over to Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund loses possession and Galatasaray sweep quickly forward. Hakim Ziyech is slipped into the left side of the box and his effort is deflected behind for a corner.

Kick off! Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:47 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have never won, nor scored at this venue. It’s going to be a tough match for them as the visitors get the ball rolling.

It comes back to Andra Onana who boots it long.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:43 , Mike Jones

Here come the players. Manchester United are led out by Bruno Fernandes knowing that they need to win tonight to have any hopes of remaining in the competition.

As the Champions League anthem starts to play, the home fans begin to sing, cheer and chant. This is going to be a cracker.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:40 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag giving his pre-match thoughts to TNT Sports: “I was just on the pitch. It was raining the whole day. Manchester weather. We are very used to it. I think the pitch is good.

“We are happy Anthony Martial is fit over a long period. We want to keep him fit, he will contribute this season.

“Rasmus [Hojlund]’s speed is a huge weapon. We want to use that.

“Sofyan [Amrabat] is used to playing big games, and has a lot of experience to play big games, with big atmospheres whereas [Kobbie Mainoo] is returning from an injury. He has to get used to a number of games at a high level with high intensity.

“We have to make the crowd whistle. Don’t quieten the crowd, we have to make sure they are whistling all the time because then we are playing well. We look forward.”

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:35 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes is expecting difficult periods for Manchester United tonight but is looking forward to playing in the intense atmosphere.

“You know that Galatasaray away is going to be great, it is going to be an amazing atmosphere,” the United captain said. “I think when you are a kid you want to play in this kind of atmosphere.

“We know that it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult, but we have to think that we can do it because we have done it in the past in difficult situations.”

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s only victory in this season’s Champions League is the 1-0 home win against Copenhagen on Matchday 3, in which goalkeeper André Onana saved an added-time penalty.

Rasmus Højlund, meanwhile, has scored five goals in this season’s group stage, level with Álvaro Morata as top scorer after Matchday 4.

Man United’s teen sensation who could offer Champions League salvation - and it’s not Alejandro Garnacho

17:25 , Mike Jones

It’s not quite hell any more, and Manchester United no longer look so tormented, but they do need salvation on Wednesday. Galasataray’s relatively new Rams Park stadium will be the stage for a definitive point in a season of hinge moments – at least, if Erik ten Hag’s side get through it, until the next one.

United need victory to have any chance of getting through to the Champions League, but really know they need two in a row. The reason that has an importance for stakes beyond staying in the most prestigious competition is that such a key step can have an effect on everything that follows because of its significance. It is either confirmation that the team is on course or more serious cause for doubt.

Ten Hag has endured a constant back-and-forth this season where the team has occasionally been convincing but results have never been consistent. Even some of the better victories have had that sense of only momentarily disguising the problems. The 3-0 win over Everton was a case in point because of how Sean Dyche’s side got at them before Marcus Rashford’s penalty.

Man United’s teen sensation who could offer salvation - and it’s not Garnacho

Man Utd vs Turkish sides

17:20 , Mike Jones

This is Manchester United’s first trip to Turkey since a 2-1 loss at Istanbul Basaksehir in the 2020/21 Champions League.

That loss made it three successive defeats away to Turkish teams since United’s last win, a 3-0 success at Bursaspor on Matchday 4 in 2010/11.

Home and away, United have lost three of their last four games against Turkish clubs, the exception a 4-1 home win against Istanbul Basaksehir in November 2020.

A bit of history

17:15 , Mike Jones

All seven of the sides’ previous fixtures have come in the Champions League, perhaps the most famous the first, when Galatasaray drew 3-3 at Old Trafford in the 1993/94 second round first leg with Kubilay Türkyilmaz scoring twice.

The Turkish champions progressed to the group stage on away goals following a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

The last meeting

17:10 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray claimed a first win in England on Matchday 2 thanks to Mauro Icardi’s 81st-minute strike earning a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Former United winger Wilfried Zaha had given the visitors a 23rd-minute lead but two Rasmus Højlund goals looked to have turned the match in the home side’s favour only for Kerem AktürkoÄlu to level with 19 minutes left to set the stage for Icardi’s dramatic late strike.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:05 , Mike Jones

With Bayern Munich already confirmed as section winners, the race is on for second place and Galatasaray are level on points with Copenhagen, one ahead of Manchester United.

There is the possibility that United could shoot from fourth to second this evening.

Manchester United captaincy is a heavy burden but Bruno Fernandes is the only choice

17:00 , Mike Jones

There are times when managing Manchester United does not seem the only impossible job at Old Trafford. The captaincy comes with an armband, a status and a guarantee of criticism, some of it from the club’s most iconic skipper.

Even when Bruno Fernandes took an unselfish approach, a player sometimes accused of shooting too much deciding another needed a goal more and allowing Marcus Rashford to end his drought from the penalty spot at Everton on Sunday, a gesture did not bring universal acclaim. “Absolute bloody rubbish,” said Roy Keane, the uncompromising pragmatist who took the view that goals should not be gifted.

Paul Ince has suggested Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy. Gary Neville has been outspoken about the Portuguese in both last season’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield and last month’s 3-0 Manchester derby defeat, seeing his complaints to referees as whingeing and has accused him of trying to hurt John Stones.

Why Bruno Fernandes is the only choice as Man Utd captain

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

16:55 , Mike Jones

Rasmus Højlund has become one of just seven players to score five or more goals in their first four appearances in the Champions League, group stage to final.

'We need the fans’ says Muslera

16:50 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray goalkeeper, Fernando Luslera says that the fans will play a big part in tonight’s clash against Manchester United and could help his team go on to win.

“We will be playing at home against Manchester United; we will need our fans there a lot. With their support, we want to win the remaining two matches to get through the group.” he said.

Testing conditions expected in Istanbul

16:45 , Mike Jones

Rain has consistently poured down in Istanbul making the under foot conditions very wet on the pitch at RAMS Park. Uefa have said that the match will go ahead despite a postponement being touted as an option.

Manchester United’s crucial Champions League game in danger after torrential rain in Istanbul

16:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray will be subject to a pitch inspection after hours of torrential rain in Istanbul left the match in danger of being postponed.

Uefa officials were forced to examine the surface RAMS Park after thunderous downpours on Wednesday afternoon, with the Group A clash set to kick off at 8:45pm local time (5:45pm GMT) this evening.

The Uefa Youth League match between Galatasaray and United, held earlier in the day and at a different stadium, was played during the torrential rain, which left the pitch sodden and the ball holding up on the surface.

Man Utd’s crucial Champions League game in doubt after torrential rain

Manchester United team changes

16:39 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag makes four changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Everton 3-0 at the weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot at right-back while Sofyan Amrabat slots into the midfield ahead of Kobbie Mainoo.

Marcus Rashford is suspended and Anthony Martial sits out so Antony and Rasmus Hojlund come back into the team.

Galatasaray line-up

16:37 , Mike Jones

Galatasary XI: Muslera: Boey, Bardakci, Kaan, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

📝 TEAM NEWS



This is how The Lions are lining up tonight against @ManUtd.#GSvMUN #UCL pic.twitter.com/fSUZSfT3AK — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 29, 2023

Manchester United line-up

16:33 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

The boss makes 4️⃣ changes for tonight's crucial Champions League tie 👇#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023

Ten Hag on facing Galatasaray

16:25 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss was asked how it feels having to face the Turkish side away from home and what his plans were to deal with the potentially hostile atmosphere. He replied: “We have to make it our game and it’s the history.

"Obviously Manchester United has a great history, but you can’t take any guarantee from it in the future, so we have to make our own future.

"It’s the past, so tomorrow it’s about the future, so we have to make it our game. It’s on us."

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

16:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident his players can handle the atmosphere at Galatasaray in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The match comes 30 years after United’s first trip to Galatasaray, which was an intimidating encounter and the Red Devils know they will be unable to reach the knockout stage if they lose.

"We know we can [win away in Europe] and we are confident," Ten Hag said. "The last games away from home in the league were also very hostile environments.

“We played very well. We were very calm and composed."

Group A permutations

16:15 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich are flying at the top after a late win on matchday four (MD4) to guarantee progression and first place. It’s all to play for behind them, though.

Manchester United are rock bottom after a chaotic defeat to FC Copenhagen on MD4, meaning they must now almost certainly win at Galatasaray tonight, given their final fixture is against Bayern.

The Danish and Turkish teams both have four points to United’s three, so it could yet be that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray on MD6 is decisive. Two wins would guarantee United passage unless the Danes beat both Bayern and Gala. If United lose tonight and Copenhagen somehow win in Germany, the Red Devils are eliminated.

Erik Ten Hag outlines how ‘calm’ Manchester United can negotiate Istanbul atmosphere

16:10 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to keep their heads in the intense atmosphere of Istanbul to prevent Galatasaray from knocking his side out of the Champions League.

Defeat would mean United are eliminated before their last group game and Ten Hag, who should welcome back Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury, believes his team cannot afford to lose their cool.

United have had two red cards already in the Champions League with Casemiro sent off in the 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray and Marcus Rashford in the 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen, meaning the Englishman is suspended for Wednesday’s game.

Erik Ten Hag outlines how ‘calm’ Man Utd can negotiate Istanbul atmosphere

Galatasaray vs Manchester United prediction

16:05 , Mike Jones

Though Manchester United have not been at their best in the Champions League this season they have the quality to defeat the Turkish side.

Despite conceding a lot, the Red Devils have been clinical in front of goal and should find the target this evening. It may come down to who can out score the other but with the added pressure of elimination should they lose Erik ten Hag’s men may just clinch it.

Galatasaray 2-3 Manchester United.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

16:00 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Sanchez, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Early team news

15:55 , Mike Jones

Defensive pair Abdulkerim Bardakci and Davinson Sanchez were absent from Galatasaray training on Monday, but both could yet feature with Okan Buruk and both players keen on their involvement. Reports suggest Bardakci’s problem is more minor than that of Sanchez.

Manchester United are certain to be without Marcus Rashford, who will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen.

Rasmus Hojlund is a doubt after missing the win at Everton with a muscle strain sustained against Luton, while Antony could be back from a knock. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all remain sidelined, and Mason Mount has joined the injury list.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

15:50 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 November at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 November at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

15:45 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. Manchester United have travelled to Turkey to face Galatasaray in a must-win encounter which kicks off at 5.45pm before Arsenal host Lens at 8pm hoping to secure a place in the next round.

United are fourth in Group A with just three points from their first four matches and the likelihood is that they will need to win both of their final group fixtures in order to progress to the next round.

First up is Galatasaray who defeated the Red Devils 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. United have since discovered a way to win games and will be giving it their all to triumpg tonight.

We’ll have the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off.