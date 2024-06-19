Galatasaray target Rennes’ Lorenz Assignon in hunt for Sacha Boey replacement

According to Foot Mercato, Galatasaray have made Lorenz Assignon (23) their top priority this summer as they continue their search to replace Sacha Boey (23) after the Frenchman left to join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

It’s been clear for a while that Assignon’s future at Stade Rennais is almost non-existent since the fullback spent the last six months on loan at Burnley. The English club were keen to trigger their option for a player who played every minute for them since making the swap.

However, the fullback was reluctant to remain with Burnley after they were relegated to the Championship last season and instead opted to return to his parent club where he has the understanding that they will attempt to facilitate his exit.

Galatasaray are keen to capitalise on this situation and could offer the fullback a chance to play in the Champions League after they secured passage into the competition after they won the Süper Lig.

GFFN | Nick Hartland