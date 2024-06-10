Galatasaray submit shockingly low double bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay



Despite an unlikely FA Cup victory, INEOS are aware of the need to strengthen all across the park considering the season Manchester United just endured.

The club finished their league engagements in eighth place, their worst-ever Premier League placing, and were ejected out of Europe before Christmas.

The club need to sign multiple defenders and midfielders as well as add a world-class striker but with PSR concerns to deal with, the new co-owners need to sell first.

A large-scale summer clearout is being planned and if recent reports are to be believed, both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay could be moved on once the window opens.

AWB, McTominay to be sold?

The former Crystal Palace star has lost his starting right-back spot and was forced to play as the left-back in the last few games due to numerous injuries.

His on-the-ball skills have not improved and with Diogo Dalot the undisputed starter, Erik ten Hag is desperate for a more technical, attacking full-back.

The Scottish midfielder enjoyed a fine goalscoring season but his all-round game still leaves fans scratching their heads as to what his role in the team is.

Keeping the academy graduate and playing him as a super-sub makes a lot of sense but considering his sale would constitute pure profit, the club could earn a lot from a potential sale.

Turkish clubs have recently joined the fray for the duo with Turkish media outlet Milliyet claiming that Galatasaray have bid for both players but it is shockingly low.

The midfielder’s current United deal ends next year but the club hold the option of triggering a one-year extension to preserve his market value. They already triggered the same option for the former Eagles star.

Low bid arrives from Gala

“Galatasaray want Manchester United stars Scott McTominay and Wan Bissaka. It was learned that the yellow-reds, who started negotiations with Manchester United and agreed to pay a total of 25 million euros for both players, were waiting for the British team to make a decision.

“Cim-Bom’s hand is strengthened by the one-year remaining contract periods of the two football players who coach Okan Buruk wants.”

United are reportedly seeking €40 million for the duo and are likely to turn down the bid. Even €20 million for McTominay sounds low considering the season he just enjoyed while only last season, he was valued at close to €50 million.

While Wan-Bissaka for €20 million makes sense considering he is deemed surplus to requirements, McTominay is likely to fetch a much larger price or he will remain at Old Trafford.

