Galatasaray to set Zaniolo price as Atalanta and Fiorentina maintain interest

Galatasaray are ready to set the stage for the sale of Nicolo Zaniolo this summer as Atalanta and Fiorentina wait to move forward for the wayward forward.

The 24-year-old Italian forward has returned to Istanbul after a difficult season on loan with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, where he struggled to impose himself. He was limited to just three goals across 39 appearances for the Premier League outfit, not enough to earn a permanent move.

Zaniolo is keen to return to Serie A this summer and two serious contenders have emerged, Atalanta and Fiorentina. In the meantime, he was not able to join Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad for the European Championship after suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture on his left foot.

Zaniolo conditions

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Galatasaray will soon confirm their conditions to sell Zaniolo this summer, ready to communicate their desired formula and costs of a deal to interested parties including Atalanta and Fiorentina.

It’s expected that the 24-year-old forward will cost around €15-20m and any loan deal will likely come with an obligation to buy clause attached.