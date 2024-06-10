Galatasaray set sights on Correa as Inter look for buyers

Galatasaray are interested in making a move for Joaquin Correa this summer as Inter look to find a buyer for the redundant striker.

The 29-year-old Argentinian forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Olympique Marseille, where he failed to show anything of note, not contributing to a single goal across his 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Marseille have no intention of purchasing Correa, letting him return to Inter in the coming weeks. The Argentine striker isn’t part of Simone Inzaghi’s project moving forward, forcing the club to find a new buyer in the coming months.

Galatasaray interested in Correa

As reported by Turkish newspaper Fanatik via TMW, Galatasaray are on the hunt for a new striker and have started exploring a move for Correa, interested in snapping up the Inter forward this summer.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Nerazzurri to June 2025 and has an estimated market value of around €6-8m. He has scored 10 goals and provided five assists across 77 games for the Milanese club.