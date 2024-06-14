Galatasaray planning face-to-face talks with Manchester City in ‘coming days’ after identifying 537-appearance midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is facing fresh transfer interest from Galatasaray this summer.

The 30-year-old won his first Premier League title with Manchester City last month, after moving to the Etihad Stadium from Chelsea in a £25 million deal last summer, and signing a four-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kovacic, who will be representing Croatia at the European Championship this summer, has enjoyed a glittering midfield career, having won silverware with both Real Madrid and Chelsea before signing for Manchester City in July 2023.

The midfielder also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Sky Blues during the 2023/24 campaign, with Kovacic making 46 appearances and 30 starts for Manchester City.

The Croatian scored his first goal for the Blues during their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile his other two goals came against Luton Town – netting during an FA Cup win in February and Premier League victory in April.

Kovacic has made 537 senior appearances, and has additionally played for both Inter Milan and Dinamo Zagreb during his career to date.

The 30-year-old is now linked with a move to a fifth country, after Turkish giants Galatasaray reportedly identified the Manchester City midfielder as a target for this summer.

Sport Witness relay claims from outlet Fotomac, who claim that Galatasaray have ‘stepped up’ their efforts to sign Kovacic and are planning ‘sit down’ with Manchester City bosses after ‘preparing an offer’ for the Croatian international.

Kovacic is one of two Premier League players being targeted by the Turkish club, as Galatasaray prepare to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

Manchester City are expected to overhaul their midfield this summer, with the potential for fellow senior midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to also leave the Etihad Stadium, as Saudi Arabia target the Belgian.