Galatasaray make official offer for Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is reportedly the subject of interest of numerous Turkish teams.

The Scottish international was almost sold last summer, with West Ham United making a bid for the player’s services but the clubs could not agree a fee.

After a disappointing 2022/23 season, McTominay produced a much more impressive year this time around, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and proving himself to be a useful source of goals off the bench.

Turkish source Fanatik has reported that “Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor have already stepped up” their interest in the United academy product.

According to reports “Galatasaray has made a move for Scott McTominay. The yellow-reds submitted their official offer to Manchester United for the transfer of Scott McTominay.”

“It was emphasized that the Scottish star was at the top of Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk’s transfer list. It was noted that the yellow-reds wanted to complete the transfer of the 27-year-old central midfielder as soon as possible.”

The 27 year old United man has been described as the “dynamo” of the United midfield and would be of interest to all of Turkey’s big clubs.

There have been reports that United would be open to selling McTominay, just like they would to the vast majority of the squad.

However, it has also been said that the Scot is “very well respected” within the Manchester United dressing room and senior figures would consider it “silly” to lose a homegrown talent like him.

While Galatasaray could offer a chance to fight for titles, a starting spot and an avenue to play in the Champions League, it seems highly improbable that McTominay would be prepared to move to the Turkish Super Lig at this stage of his career.

However, the presence of Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce might give Gala’s rivals an edge in the race.

McTominay was given his first team opportunity at United by Mourinho and he has recently spoken of how he will always be a special manager to him.

Nonetheless, even a move to the Portuguese coach’s new side seems a long shot at this stage as the player would most likely want to remain at United or certainly stay in the English Premier League.





