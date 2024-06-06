Galatasaray & Fiorentina Keen On Inter Milan Striker

Galatasaray and Fiorentina are both keen to sign Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Arnautovic joined Inter from Bologna last summer.

The Austrian international arrived on a two-year deal. He was an attacking reinforcement in the wake of the departure of Edin Dzeko and the Nerazzurri’s failure to bring Romelu Lukaku back.

In his first season at Inter, Arnautovic has scored a total of seven goals and made three assists.

Among these was a goal in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Subsequently, Arnautovic has not been a regular starter for Inter across his first season at the club.

But this is little surprise – the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker was brought in mainly to strengthen the depth.

At the moment, Arnautovic is under contract with Inter for one more season. His contract runs out at the end of next June.

The key question for Arnautovic’s future could be what sort of interest arises in signing him.

And according to Tuttosport, there are a couple of clubs that are keen.

Fiorentina are in the hunt for a centre-forward. Milan Djuric is among La Viola’s targets, as the Monza striker could be reunited with coach Raffaele Palladino in Tuscany.

Then, there have also been links to former Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Fiorentina want to sign a tall, physical centre-forward who can act as a reference point in attack.

And Tuttosport report that Inter’s Arnautovic is among the Tuscan club’s targets.

Meanwhile, the newspaper report, Galatasaray have also made clear their interest in signing Arnautovic.

The former West Ham veteran would be among the Turkish champions targets if Mauro Icardi leaves.

Intermediary George Gardi met with Inter yesterday. And he made clear that Arnautovic would be among Galatasaray’s targets.