Galatasaray & Fenerbahce Fighting To Sign Out-Of-Favour Inter Milan Forward

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are fighting to sign out-of-favour Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

One thing that looks clear is that former Lazio forward Correa will be leaving Inter this summer.

The 29-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs out at the end of next June.

However, it is certain that Correa does not have a place in Inter’s plans for the upcoming season.

The Argentine spent the season just gone on loan at Marseille. However, his time in France proved to be a disaster, as he failed to score or assist a goal and rarely started for the club.

Therefore, the question of where Correa would go next has not looked like an easy one to answer.

Serie A new boys Como were reportedly considering a move following their promotion from the second division. However, these links ultimately came to nothing.

Then, there have also been links to a possible return to Argentina with River Plate and Estudiantes. However, once again, nothing concrete has materialized there.

But there looks to be a clear exit route for Correa now.

Galatasaray & Fenerbahce Go Head-To-Head For Joaquin Correa

Yesterday reports emerged from Turkish media that Correa is on the radar of two of Turkish football’s heavy-hitters.

Galatsaray and Fenerbahce were the two teams that fought for the Turkish Super Lig title last season.

And according to the Gazzetta, both are working to sign Correa.

Galatasaray will be aiming to defender their league title. And they may have to do so without former Inter captain Mauro Icardi, linked with a move away.

And Fenerbahce will be looking to reinforce so that they can topple their Istanbul rivals at the top. They have already made the eye-catching appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach.

According to the Gazzetta, both Istanbul-based clubs have already started trying to sign Correa.

Inter want at least €10 million for the 29-year-old. That would allow them to avoid taking a capital loss on the player.

However, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are hoping for a smaller fee.