Galatasaray chief confirms Ilkay Gundogan stay at Barcelona

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan will not be leaving for Turkish side Galatasaray this summer.

Gundogan has already joined up for international duty with Germany ahead of Euro 2024 on the back of his first season in Catalonia.

The veteran midfielder completed a free transfer move to Catalonia ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after captaining Manchester City to a trophy treble.

The 33-year-old midfielder is under contract at Barcelona until 2025, and his intention is to reject any interest that could formalise in the weeks ahead, including from Galatasaray.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek previously indicated the club’s transfer interest in Gundogan, ahead of a Champions League campaign in 2024/25, but a formal move is unsure.

Head coach Okan Buruk was asked about the possibility of talks starting in the weeks ahead but he admitted the move has reached a dead end with Gundogan pushing to complete his contract until its expiry in 2025.

“Ilkay is a high level player. Any coach would like to have him in their team, but as far as I know, he will continue at Barcelona for another season”, as per reports Marca.

Gundogan is set to captain Germany at Euro 2024 with their opening game against Scotland on June 14.