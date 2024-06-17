Galatasaray make Aaron Wan-Bissaka number one transfer target as they expect €20m price tag to drop

Galatasaray make Aaron Wan-Bissaka number one transfer target as they expect €20m price tag to drop



Galatasaray have reportedly made Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka their number one summer transfer target for the right-back position.

Wan-Bissaka is believed to be one of the players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will allow to leave in the event that a suitable offer is made.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the England international and indicated that an Old Trafford exit in the coming weeks should not be ruled out.

A number of potential transfer destinations have been mooted for Wan-Bissaka, both in England and abroad. He has been linked to outfits such as Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Inter Milan.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Galatasaray made a €10 million bid for the 26-year-old, which was swiftly rejected.

A subsequent report then relayed that Galatasaray lodged another combined offer worth €25 million for both Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay. This was also knocked back by the Red Devils, who are understood to value the duo at a sum closer to €40 million.

Turkish outlet Sabah explain that Wan-Bissaka is “first choice and “at the top of the list” for Galatasaray this summer.

The Super Lig giants are poised to accelerate their plans in the market in an effort to bolster their squad ahead of next season. They see Wan-Bissaka as someone who could join their ranks, elevate their performance levels and make them champions again.

Sabah note that United want €20 million for Wan-Bissaka but Galatasaray are of the opinion that this figure will eventually drop, allowing them to swoop in for the full-back.

In case Okan Buruk’s side fail to secure Wan-Bissaka’s services, they will switch their attention to alternative targets like Jonathan Clauss and Lorenz Assignon from France.

Galatasaray are still keeping close tabs on Clauss and Assignon.

Last term, Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances for United across all competitions. It’s important to note that he has one year left on his current contract at Old Trafford.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



