Galatasaray’s €10 million bid rejected for Aaron Wan-Bissaka but talks ongoing

Galatasaray have reportedly had an offer of €10 million rejected by Manchester United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman was signed for a massive £50 million fee in the summer of 2019 and has had a mixed time at Old Trafford, playing 190 times for the Red Devils over the course of five seasons but never quite managing to improve his attacking game, which is very much required of a modern full-back.

The 26-year-old lost his place as first-choice right-back due to the superb form of Diogo Dalot, but still played 30 times this season due to the massive injury problems the team had at the back.

Whilst he is an elite tackler and can do a proper man-marking job as seen in last season’s Carabao cup final and in this year’s FA Cup final, there are serious doubts whether he will ever be good enough at the other aspects that are highly valued by Erik ten Hag.

As a result, it has been widely reported that he may find himself heading out the exit door this summer with Inter Milan linked with a move for the player.

In addition, due to funds crunch, United can only sign a replacement if Wan-Bissaka is sold. Both Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong could come in as replacement.

A report from Fotomac suggests the former Crystal Palace man could be headed to Turkey.

“According to the information received, the Turkish club offered Manchester United a transfer fee of 10 million euros for Wan-Bissaka.”

“Although the Red Devils did not accept the offer at first, they left the door open.”

However, the most interesting aspect is that negotiations are still progressing and the player has also reportedly given his green light to the move.

“It was stated that negotiations between the parties are continuing and the transfer will be clarified in a short time. It was reported that Galatasaray offered Wan-Bissaka an annual salary of 2.5 million euros and the player responded with a ‘yes’.”

It is obvious that United will not recoup anything like the £50 million they paid for him but €10 million feels a little low for a player valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt.

What’s more, it would be a surprise if Wan-Bissaka does end up leaving England and even Europe’s top five leagues at the age of 26. However, the promise of Champions League football, a chance to win league titles and regular gametime may prove hard to ignore.

