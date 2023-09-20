Galapagos Tortoise Celebrates 57th Birthday in Style at Australian Zoo

A Galapagos tortoise celebrated his 57th birthday in style at the Perth Zoo in Western Australia on Tuesday, September 19.

Staff at Perth Zoo treated Cerro to a huge fruit cake, made up of watermelon, rockmelon, and hibiscus flowers.

Footage posted by the zoo shows Cerro happily munching away on his birthday treat.

Despite turning 57, Cerro could still be considered young for his age, as Galapagos tortoises can live for up to 177 years. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful