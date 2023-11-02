Gakpo hails 'fantastic' Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo says team mate Darwin Nunez's "fantastic run" of form is no surprise to the Liverpool squad.

The Uruguay striker came off the bench to score the winner against Bounremouth in their Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening, his seventh strike of the season.

"It was an amazing goal,” Gakpo told the club's website. “Lots of quality in the action and it was a good pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. Darwin showed good action to cut inside and it was a fantastic goal."

Already this season, the 24 year-old has showed great improvement in the final third from his first season at Anfield. According to Opta, Nunez is registering 0.93 goals and 0.53 assists per 90 minutes so far this season, compared to 0.56 goals and 0.19 assists per 90 minutes in 2022-23.

Given it is only November, it is naturally from a smaller sample size - however, the evidence is there that Nunez is finding his feet in English football this campaign.

"I think for the players it’s not really a surprise as we see his quality every time in training and in games as well," added Gakpo.

“Now he’s just in a great run and we are there to support him and he is there too, supporting us to keep this fantastic run.”

