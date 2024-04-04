Gaining the Edge: An in-depth look at NIL and Arkansas Edge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Three years ago, the NCAA changed college athletics forever with the inception of the name, image, and likeness policy allowing student athletes to earn money while being a student athlete.

While schools such as Ole Miss and Florida State are leading the way when it comes to NIL, here in Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas is still trying to find their footing in the NIL landscape.

In November of 2023, while Arkansas men’s basketball was playing Duke, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek introduced Hog fans to the official NIL collective of Arkansas Athletics, Arkansas Edge.

Four months later, PTN’s Evan Kamikow had the chance to sit-down with Arkansas Edge executive director Chris Bauer to learn more about Arkansas Edge.

