Gahanna Lincoln graduate Maycey Vieta to dive for Puerto Rico in 2024 Summer Olympics

Gahanna Lincoln graduate Maycey Vieta, shown here after winning the 2023 Big Ten diving title for Purdue, will dive for Puerto Rico in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gahanna Lincoln graduate Maycey Vieta has earned a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she will compete in 10-meter diving for Puerto Rico.

Vieta finished 15th (261.5 points) in the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar, earlier this week, clinching a spot in the Olympics. Those will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris.

Vieta, who dives for Purdue, will compete for Puerto Rico instead of the United States because of family heritage on her father’s side, according to a release from Purdue.

Vieta was Big Ten champion in 2023, and within the past year has competed in the NCAA championships, Central American and Caribbean games and the Pan-American Games. Vieta was fifth in the latter in October and seventh in mixed 10-meter synchronized in last July’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

At Gahanna, Vieta won the Division I state diving championship in 2017 and was runner-up in 2018 and 2019. She was fourth at state as a freshman in 2016.

