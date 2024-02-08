Gahanna Lincoln graduate Maycey Vieta to dive for Puerto Rico in 2024 Summer Olympics
Gahanna Lincoln graduate Maycey Vieta has earned a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she will compete in 10-meter diving for Puerto Rico.
Vieta finished 15th (261.5 points) in the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar, earlier this week, clinching a spot in the Olympics. Those will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris.
Vieta, who dives for Purdue, will compete for Puerto Rico instead of the United States because of family heritage on her father’s side, according to a release from Purdue.
Vieta was Big Ten champion in 2023, and within the past year has competed in the NCAA championships, Central American and Caribbean games and the Pan-American Games. Vieta was fifth in the latter in October and seventh in mixed 10-meter synchronized in last July’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
At Gahanna, Vieta won the Division I state diving championship in 2017 and was runner-up in 2018 and 2019. She was fourth at state as a freshman in 2016.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Purdue's Maycey Vieta to dive for Puerto Rico in Paris Olympics