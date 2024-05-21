Gage Jump leads LSU baseball past Georgia in SEC tournament opener

LSU baseball entered the SEC tournament coming off of a sweep against Ole Miss. The Tigers kept that hot streak going with a 9-1 win over Georgia in the single elimination first round on Tuesday morning.

LSU drew first blood in the top of the first inning as Josh Pearson hit a two-RBI single to make it 2-0 Tigers. He followed that up with an RBI groundout in the top of the second to make it 3-0 LSU.

Georgia finally got on the board in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 3-1. The score remained that way until the top of the fifth inning when an RBI single from Stephen Milam and an RBI single from Alex Milazzo increased the lead to 5-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Michael Braswell III hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-1.

As we headed to the bottom of the eighth inning, Gage Jump’s day ended as Griffin Herring headed to the mound. Jump was phenomenal on short rest. He pitched seven innings and gave up only one run on four hits, seven strikeouts, and one walk.

In the top of the ninth inning, LSU tacked on three more runs as Milam hit a solo homer, Milazzo hit an RBI single, and Tommy White hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 9-1.

Herring remained in the game for the bottom of the ninth inning as he closed the game out for LSU. With the win, LSU advances to play Kentucky on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT in the double-elimination portion of the SEC tournament.

