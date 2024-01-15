Gage Goldberg, son of WWE legend, commits to Colorado

If you’ve performed under the bright lights of WWE’s SummerSlam, jumping to college football should be a breeze, right? We’ll soon find out as Colorado received a Sunday commitment from Gage Goldberg, a class of 2024 linebacker and the son of WWE legend Bill Goldberg.

Along with starring for both the WCW and the WWE, the elder Goldberg played college ball at Georgia and was later teammates with CU head coach Deion Sanders on the Atlanta Falcons.

The younger Goldberg recently wrapped his senior season at Boerne Champion High School in Texas and is listed at 6-foot, 210 pounds. He also played baseball at Boerne Champion.

With Florida Atlantic transfer Jaylen Wester also now coming to Boulder, Colorado has added some solid depth at linebacker. Goldberg, who’s reportedly walking on with the Buffs, will likely spend next season learning from Colorado’s veterans.

After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!! #committed @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @ChampionHSFB pic.twitter.com/ghnuePgmrf — Gage Goldberg (@gage_goldberg1) January 14, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire