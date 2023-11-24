Gaffney High football coaching legend Bob Prevatte dies at 98

Bob Prevatte, legendary Gaffney High School football coach and hall of famer, died Thursday at age 98.

Prevatte coached Gaffney from 1956 to 1969, winning five state championships in a six-year span from 1960-65 and playing for another in 1969. He finished with a record of 119-29-1, never had a losing season. His career wins mark at Gaffney stood until Dan Jones broke it last season.

Prevatte was head coach of the North-South All-Star Game in 1959 and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 1965.

The Laurinburg, North Carolina, native served with the U.S. Navy in World War II. He then went to Wofford College as running back, won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in South Carolina and was named a Small College All-American. He was a key member of the 1949 Terriers team that went undefeated through the regular season and played Florida State in the Cigar Bowl.

Prevatte was inducted into the Wofford Hall of Fame in 1980 and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

On his 93rd birthday, ground was broken on the Bob Prevatte Athletic Complex at Limestone University, Gaffney’s liberal arts college, thanks to a $4.1 million gift from the Jerry Richardson Foundation. Richardson, the late Carolina Panthers owner, played high school football in Fayetteville for Prevatte, who was an assistant coach and became an influential mentor.

Jerry Richardson (left) and Bob Prevatte at groundbreaking for Bob Prevatte Athletic Complex at Limestone University

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Bob Prevatte, Gaffney coaching legend, dies