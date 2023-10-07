How Gaffney football topped Spartanburg, took big step toward region showdown with Byrnes

If you take a step back and look at the big picture in Class AAAAA of South Carolina high school football, there's something you'll notice: The winner of Region 2 has the best path among Upper State teams to the state championship game.

The way the bracket broke this season, not only would Region 2's No. 1 seed get home-field advantage through the first three rounds, but it would also play an at-large team in the first round and would not have the possibility of facing another region winner until the Upper State championship game.

So as Gaffney headed to Spartanburg on Friday, the Cherokee County powerhouse knew a seventh straight win over its rival Vikings would help its fight for the region title and put it in pole position for a playoff run.

And that's exactly what Gaffney was able to do.

On the back of a 343-yard, three-touchdown performance from transfer quarterback Riley Staton, Gaffney beat Spartanburg 19-14, and set up — if all goes according to plan — a Week 10 matchup with Byrnes (7-1, 2-0) for the Region 2 title.

"We're feeling great. It's the best feeling to come into a big atmosphere like this, especially an away game and come out with a win," Staton said. "When my playmakers do what they did tonight, it boosts everything for us, especially when I can just get it to No. 5 (Emazon Littlejohn) or to No. 2 (Jaiden McDowell) on a screen and they can take it to the house. It takes a lot of stress off me and the offense line, too."

Defense was also a big part of the victory for Gaffney (5-2, 1-0) by winning the turnover battle with two interceptions — including one that linebacker Andrew Ruppe returned 77 yards.

"He (Ruppe) always ends up making a play for us, I love him to death," Staton said. "He always ends up coming through strong for us, especially in those key moments. To have the knowledge that our defense has our back and that we can do some things on offense and take some risks feels really good."

Despite that confidence, its big win over Spartanburg (4-4, 0-2) and the likely outcome for the top two teams of the region to clash for the crown in the regular season's last week, Gaffney coach Dan Jones is not letting his team look too far forward.

"Never skip anybody," Jones said. "... Everybody's battling in this region. This is high school football, on any given night, and especially in this region, anybody can beat anybody."

Byrnes survived a scare vs. Boiling Springs on Friday night, being forced to two overtime before beating the Bulldogs, 38-31.

But with Dorman and Boiling Springs remaining in Gaffney's path, it's hard to imagine that the region title won't come down to that Week 10 game.

