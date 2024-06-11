Gaffney appointed director of rugby at Heriots

[SNS]

Former Scotland international Megan Gaffney has been appointed new director of rugby of Heriot's women's team.

With experience from playing rugby internationally in both sevens and XVs, including the Rugby World Cup in 2021, Gaffney will manage the development of the Heriot's rugby women programme and related pathways.

While recovering from shoulder surgery, Gaffney has taken on various other opportunities, even being selected to be Scotland's representative at the launch of the first British and Irish Lions women's tour.

Speaking to club media, Gaffney said: “When playing for the national squad we talked a lot about inspiring the next generation, and I've always wanted to push the women’s game forward for those players coming after me.

“While you are playing at the top level you are the face of the game, but you don't have much time to do much else. Now I can put the time and effort into building those pathways for other players."