Will Gaethje beat Khabib? The five biggest questions in the UFC right now

Is Justin Gaethje the man to finally beat Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Molly: Gaethje is my favourite fighter. I was lucky enough to be around his family and him for a fight week, and I just loved everything about him. It's very rare that people can go to that place where he goes when he's in that cage, and it takes him a long time to get there in camp, and I really related. He's the toughest [opponent Khabib has faced], it is gonna come down to wrestling, and I don't think he's gonna quit in his mind in the same way that Dustin Poirier did. He's gotten to a point of flow and understanding with [coach] Trevor Wittman now; something just clicked. I think he's got to take it to five rounds.

But Khabib is the anomaly. Khabib only loses this if he doesn't turn up, and I'll tell you this: As someone who's lost a dad while fighting [as Khabib has this year], I was so angry with the world and just took it out on about five opponents. The first opponent I fought after losing my dad, I knocked her down in the first 30 seconds and didn't even swarm on her; I was just like: "Get the f*** back up." Then boom, again. I think it could be a little bit like that for Khabib; he's just gonna have something different in there that's gonna carry him through.

Alex: Gaethje is Khabib's toughest opponent yet, and I fully believe he can beat Khabib. With his wrestling skills, Gaethje might just be able to keep the fight standing. If he can, this is actually Gaethje's fight to lose. I normally play it safe, but I'm going to say it: Justin Gaethje is going to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend.

If you could change one thing about the UFC, what would it be?

Liverpudlian UFC flyweight Molly McCann

Molly: Maybe that we're just a little bit more aware of how many fights we're gonna get a year, or how much space you'll have in between. Especially with the pandemic, I know that's hard for the UFC, but maybe if it was just a little bit more clear, because I just wait until my manager Graham [Boylan] is like: "'Meatball', 22 July, what are you saying?" And I'm like: "Wherever, whoever, I'm there." That's why you always stay ready, though, which is how they like it, to keep you on your toes. I'd like four fights a year – eight-week camps and a month or a couple of weeks in between to recover.

Alex: Fighter pay, whether that means just increasing the amount of money each competitor is paid per bout (surely doable with the company's revenue in recent years, pandemic aside), or adjusting the restrictive set-up around attire – i.e. the way the promotion's Reebok deal limits fighters' opportunities to work with sponsors – or even shifting the balance between base pay and win bonuses for each fight. In the latter case, the fact that circumstances out of your control could be the difference between you doubling your earnings or not seems ludicrous. In various ways, the overall pay structure is not generous enough for fighters right now, especially considering what their job actually entails, and when compared to how boxers are compensated.

Who will be champion in each weight class this time next year?

Molly: Women's strawweight: I'd say Rose Namajunas will beat Zhang Weili.

Women's flyweight: I think Valentina Shevchenko keeps it against whoever she fights.

Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes will keep it.

