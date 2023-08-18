Gadsden City football's Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. picks Alabama, over Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri

Gadsden City football safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. committed to Alabama on Friday in a ceremony at the school.

Kirkpatrick was down to Alabama, Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas, after receiving offers from 13 schools including Mississippi State, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. Alabama was one of the most recent offers, coming in on July 25.

Kirkpatrick was named the no. 1 defensive back in the Gadsden Area by the Gadsden Times this month, ahead of the season starting August 25th, when the Titans face off against Carver-Montgomery. Last season, he recorded 69 tackles, including 33 solos and one for a loss. He added three interceptions and 16 pass break ups.

According to 247Sports, Kirkpatrick is a three-star cornerback, while he played safety for the Titans. He is rated as the 147th best cornerback and 75th rated player in the state of Alabama. He is listed at 6-feet tall and weighs 192 pounds.

Kirkpatrick is an Alabama legacy, the son of former Crimson Tide standout Dre Kirkpatrick. The elder Kirkpatrick also played for Gadsden City before winning two BCS national championships under Nick Saban and two second-team All-SEC honors. Kirkpatrick would later go to the NFL where he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

While his father played cornerback, the younger Kirkpatrick plays safety for the Titans.

Gadsden City high football safety Dre Kirkpatrick poses for the camera during a team scrimmage at the school on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

