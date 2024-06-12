Gadsden area high school football: Where top Class of 2025 & 2026 recruits stand

The Gadsden area has been known to pump out strong collegiate talent and that tradition looks to continue in the Classes of 2025 and 2026.

Last year, one area player signed with a Power 5 program as Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. followed his father footsteps going from Gadsden City to Alabama. Two more area prospects signed to play at the Group of 5 level, Geraldine's Jaxon Colvin and Guntersville's Royce Baucom. Two others ended up going to the FCS level Westbrook Christian's Cooper Greer and Jacksonville's Jim Ogle.

There are a few top prospects quickly making a name for themselves, headlined by Class of 2025 running back Logan Anderson out of Fyffe who racked up seven power conference offers since May 30. Zyan Gibson out of Gadsden City is one of the state's top 2026 recruits.

Here's how some of the area's top prospects are doing as the summer heats up:

Class of 2025

Logan Anderson, Fyffe

Running back

Offers: Georgia, Auburn, Washington, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Clemson

It's been a busy two weeks for Anderson, who has basically blown up on the recruiting trail starting with his trip to Athens for the Georgia camp. That has led to seven Power Four offers and plenty of other FBS teams offering and interested in the Gadsden Times Small School Football Player of the Year in 2023.

Jamin Brown, Southside

Offensive Line

Offers: Baylor, Duke, Georgia Tech

Brow has been to both Duke and Vanderbilt in recent weeks and the offer list is starting to grow for one of the top linemen in the area.

Seth Cooper, Sardis

Athlete, punter

Offers: Point (NAIA)

While Cooper got his first offer from the NAIA level, he has drawn interest from in-state and local Group of 5 and FCS powers.

Enelson Davis, Guntersville

Running back

The offers haven't officially come yet for Davis, but he has had a strong interest from Group of 5 programs for the past year.

Julyon Jordan, Guntersville

Running back

Before an injury sidelined him for most of the 2023 season, Jordan was heating up on the recruiting trail with an offer sheet that is headlined by Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. In-state, both South Alabama and Troy have offered the Wildcat.

Nemo Samples, Gadsden City

Defensive line

Samples has picked up strong interest.

Ty Sullivan, Boaz

Tight end

Offers: Murray State

Sullivan picked up his first offer this summer and leads a contingent of Pirate players who have hit the trail hard this summer.

TJ Worthy, Gadsden City

Offers: Chattanooga, Alabama State

Worthy hit the trail over spring break and has picked up an FCS offer.

Class of 2026

Grant Coe, Sardis

Linebacker

Coe took a tour of some high-level SEC camps this summer, but is still waiting on that first offer.

Zyan Gibson, Gadsden City

Defensive back

Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Memphis, UAB

Gibson is one of the top defensive backs in the Class of 2026 and the 44th overall player. He looks to continue a trend for the Titans, sending top defensive backs to SEC schools following a line headlined by the Kirkpatricks.

Jaxon Hamby, West End

Hamby recently camped at Jax State.

Eric Kirkpatrick, Westbrook Christian

Offensive line

The 300-pound offensive lineman took a few trips, including to Jax State this spring.

Ty Sims, Gadsden City

Offers: Samford

Sims recently picked up his first offer at the FCS level.

Kerrell Yow, Gadsden City

Athlete

Offers: UAB

Yow could be in line to start getting offers as the summer goes on after visit to Troy and other Group of 5 programs this year.

