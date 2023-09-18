Advertisement

What is the Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule

Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
·1 min read

Here is the schedule for Gadsden area teams for Week 4 of the Alabama high school football season.

Most teams are playing their fifth game of the season and inside their region. All games are scheduled to be played on Friday and all starting at 7 p.m. CT, check with your local school to confirm.

ONEONTA: Alabama high school football: Oneonta one-armed kicker Gus Sokira inspires his team and others

TOP PERFORMERS: Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo runs for 420 yards to lead Gadsden area top performers

CHEROKEE COUNTY: Jacob Cornejo's major statement pushes Cherokee County past Oneonta

Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule

Friday, Sept. 22

  • West End at Gaston

  • Westbrook Christian at Hokes Bluff

  • Sylvania vs Geraldine

  • Susan Moore at Vinemont

  • Spring Garden at Winterboro

  • Southside at St. Clair County

  • Sardis at Colombia

  • Sand Rock vs. Collinsville

  • Plainview at Glencoe

  • Pisgah vs. Ider

  • Piedmont vs. Ohatchee

  • Jacksonville at Talladega

  • Guntersville at Boaz

  • Gadsden at Hartselle

  • Fyffe at Section

  • Etowah at Good Hope

  • Coosa Christian at Valley Head

  • Cherokee County vs. Hanceville

  • Albertville at Austin

Teams on bye

  • Fort Payne

  • Ashville

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule