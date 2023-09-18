What is the Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule
Here is the schedule for Gadsden area teams for Week 4 of the Alabama high school football season.
Most teams are playing their fifth game of the season and inside their region. All games are scheduled to be played on Friday and all starting at 7 p.m. CT, check with your local school to confirm.
ONEONTA: Alabama high school football: Oneonta one-armed kicker Gus Sokira inspires his team and others
TOP PERFORMERS: Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo runs for 420 yards to lead Gadsden area top performers
CHEROKEE COUNTY: Jacob Cornejo's major statement pushes Cherokee County past Oneonta
Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule
Friday, Sept. 22
West End at Gaston
Westbrook Christian at Hokes Bluff
Sylvania vs Geraldine
Susan Moore at Vinemont
Spring Garden at Winterboro
Southside at St. Clair County
Sardis at Colombia
Sand Rock vs. Collinsville
Plainview at Glencoe
Pisgah vs. Ider
Piedmont vs. Ohatchee
Guntersville at Boaz
Gadsden at Hartselle
Fyffe at Section
Etowah at Good Hope
Coosa Christian at Valley Head
Cherokee County vs. Hanceville
Albertville at Austin
Teams on bye
Fort Payne
Ashville
Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule