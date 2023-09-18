What is the Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule

Here is the schedule for Gadsden area teams for Week 4 of the Alabama high school football season.

Most teams are playing their fifth game of the season and inside their region. All games are scheduled to be played on Friday and all starting at 7 p.m. CT, check with your local school to confirm.

Gadsden area high school football Week 4 schedule

Friday, Sept. 22

West End at Gaston

Westbrook Christian at Hokes Bluff

Sylvania vs Geraldine

Susan Moore at Vinemont

Spring Garden at Winterboro

Southside at St. Clair County

Sardis at Colombia

Sand Rock vs. Collinsville

Plainview at Glencoe

Pisgah vs. Ider

Piedmont vs. Ohatchee

Jacksonville at Talladega

Guntersville at Boaz

Gadsden at Hartselle

Fyffe at Section

Etowah at Good Hope

Coosa Christian at Valley Head

Cherokee County vs. Hanceville

Albertville at Austin

Teams on bye

Fort Payne

Ashville

