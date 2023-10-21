Gabriel's journey comes 'full circle' against former team

Oct. 21—It's easy to forget, but for a short time after coaching at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury served as the offensive coordinator at USC.

Kingsbury spent part of that short stint trying to recruit a three-star quarterback from Hawaii named Dillon Gabriel. Just 34 days after accepting the USC job, Kingsbury bolted for the NFL to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

Gabriel, holding offers from USC, Georgia, UCF and Army among others, originally committed to play at West Point before signing with UCF. In the end, Gabriel was attracted to the idea of playing under quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby, who would later become the offensive coordinator.

Five years later, Gabriel and Lebby are still together, albeit over 1,300 miles away from where they started. On Saturday the pair will face their old team once again, and for likely the first and only time as conference foes.

"I think now I'm just kind of settling into (the fact) college football is what it is," Gabriel said. "It's wild. Once you think one thing it'll turn into a whole nother. Just kind of letting it all happen. I would just say this: I'm not surprised with how college football has gone."

Gabriel was just 18-years old and three months removed from high school when he first got on campus in Orlando.

That first season, he took over starting duties in the second game and went on to throw for 3,393 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Knights capped their second-straight 10-win season and beat Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"When you're 18 taking your first snap, a lot's going through your head," Gabriel remembered. "Just the whole journey, getting to this point. I think I've learned a lot about myself. I've learned about playing the position and then kind of the external things. There's football and then, kind of, external things. There's football. But then there's being a quarterback. Being a leader."

UCF took a step back in 2020, going 6-4 and then-head coach Josh Heupel left the program for Tennessee. Lebby ended up going to Ole Miss and Gabriel played on season under Gus Malzahn before deciding to transfer.

Once again on the lookout for his next program, Gabriel initially committed to join another offensive guru in UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.

But just a few days after Caleb Williams chose to leave Oklahoma for USC with Lincoln Riley, Gabriel flipped his commitment to join Lebby in Norman.

"I think it's interesting how college football brings it all full circle," Gabriel said about facing his former team. "I'm excited for it. I'm excited for every opportunity. Grateful that I get to run out with these guys. It'll be a great time."

Gabriel is coming off the biggest win of his career two weeks ago in a win over Texas.

The former three-star recruit has now thrust himself into the national spotlight after leading the Sooners on a game-winning drive to remain unbeaten. He's also on pace to solidify himself statistically as one of the top quarterbacks in NCAA history.

If Gabriel continues his current touchdown pace, he'd finish a 13-game season with 127 career touchdown passes, which would currently rank seventh all-time (Notre Dame's Sam Hartman is on pace to break the top-five as well).

He needs 20 touchdown passes to crack the current top-five all-time and he already has thrown 16 touchdown passes through six games this season.

"I think it's been good for us just being able to stay present, and I say that because that's what we've been doing thus far, and being able to just be in the moment, take advantage of every opportunity," Gabriel said. "And as cliche as it sounds, it's the routine and things like that that people can get bored with, but just being dialed into, preparing our butt off and coming to Saturday and being able to let it loose."