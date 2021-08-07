Gabrielle Union Blooms in Yellow Floral Dress and Matching Sandals
Gabrielle Union’s latest outfit was in full bloom.
For a date night with husband Dwyane Wade, the “Bring It On” actress wore a deep yellow Carolina Herrera dress with delicate hoop earrings, styled by Thomas Christos. The midi style featured puffed sleeves that created a ruffled shape at the collar, as well as a deep neckline. One of the most notable qualities of the dress was its elegant pink and green floral print, outlined in white — which also smoothly paired with Wade’s cream windowpane shorts suit and white shirt. “He rang. I answered,” Union captioned her sweet Instagram post of the couple posing at home.
When it came to shoes, the “Breaking In” star wore her summer-ready dress with an equally bright pair of yellow sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The now-sold-out shoes featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Union’s sandals created a chic finish to her look, making the ensemble fully monochrome with its matching yellow color palette.
Yellow tones are a popular pick this summer, as one of the season’s boldest trending colors. Alongside pistachio greens and pale purples, bright yellows like those seen in Union’s outfit have become a top trend due to their optimistic hue. This isn’t the first time that the actress has worn the color, either; it also popped up in a floral-printed Christopher John Rogers x Target dress she wore earlier this season.
Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots as well, usually by top brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers both colorful and neutral chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.
