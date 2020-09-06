Gabriela Ruffels on her late switch from tennis to golf, playing against the men and settling into LPGA majors

Gabriela Ruffels won’t be playing any college golf this fall in the Pac-12, but she is teeing it up in her second major in four weeks at the ANA Inspiration. The 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and USC senior lives 20 minutes away from Missions Hills in Indian Wells, California, and is one of six amateurs in the field.

Ruffels, who lost a heart-breaking final match of this year’s Women’s Amateur to Rose Zhang in 38 holes, didn’t take up golf until age 15. Her parents, Ray Ruffels and Anna-Maria Fernandez, played tennis professionally, and Gabi was a top-ranked tennis player in Australia before switching to golf. Her older brother Ryan competes on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Golfweek recently caught up with the rising star to talk about her first time playing golf in the U.K. at the AIG Women’s British Open, teeing it up against the men and expectations heading into her local major. The following are excerpts from that conversation.

You shot 79-73 in tough conditions at Royal Troon playing alongside Catriona Matthew. Did you approach anything differently in that second round?

On the first day my caddie told me to knock down a 6-iron from 100 yards. I was like, wait, what? I’ve never had to hit this shot before. As I kept getting more used to it, and how the wind would affect the shot, I feel like the second day I was more prepared and more aware of what I had to do. I was just thinking if only I could make the cut, I feel like I had a grasp of what I had to do. But unfortunately, I missed it by one.

You made history playing against the men in the Jacksonville Amateur. What was that like?

I was just trying to play a tournament in preparation for the U.S. Am. My brother has a house in Orlando, so I thought that would be a really good event to test myself against the men. I kind of wanted to put myself in a pressure situation, like what I’d be feeling mentally at the U.S. Am the next week. It had a lot of media attention around it and I just wanted to see how I handled it. I thought I did pretty well, honestly. It was one of the toughest tournaments, besides the British Open that I’ve ever played in. It was so long and it was windy and the men were bombing it past me. I think it really primed my long iron shots and made me hit it a bit farther at the U.S. Am.

How does your approach to the game differ from your brother?

We’re very different people. Anyone who knows us knows that. When he practices, he’s a more technical player. He loves spending time on the range. It’s typical for him to spend maybe two to three hours on the range and then go play. I’m a very feel-based player. I don’t spend much time on the range. I’m not very technical whatsoever. I’m more reactionary than technical. I’d rather play 36 holes in a day.

Rose Zhang watching her tee shot at the 18th as Gabriela Ruffels walks behind her during the final round at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Photo: Chris Keane/USGA)

Your college coach, Justin Silverstein, said that you use tennis lingo to break down your golf swing. How does that help you feel what you’re trying to do?

When I‘m trying to draw the ball around a tree, I‘m just thinking forehand in tennis and that really, really helps me. If I’m trying to fade it, I’m thinking about a slice forehand. I’m pretty reactionary because in tennis I like to see the shape of the shot and everything. I definitely speak in tennis terms a lot.

What ultimately made you stop playing tennis?

I’d been playing for about six to eight years before I stopped. I started homeschooling when I was 13 or 14 and everything was about tennis. We’d get there in the morning around 8 a.m., spend two hours in the gym, play two or three hours, have lunch, go back and play, go back to the gym. The whole day was just tennis, tennis, tennis. I got burnt out from the sport for sure.

