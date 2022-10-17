Gabriel Vilardi with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Gabriel Vilardi (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/17/2022
Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10/17/2022
Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
See how the running backs stack up in our fantasy analysts' positional rankings for Week 7!
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with another packed episode. The CFP committee is meeting again this week to determine when the expanded playoff will take place. This leads to a discussion on the importance of becoming a top 2 seed and the other challenges that the committee may face logistically.
Sometimes MMA referees miss fouls, but not this many in a row.
In a wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker, Saudi Golf chief executive Majed Al Sorour escalated the ongoing divide.
Michelle Margaux is joined by SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino from a soggy Yankee Stadium where the rainout of Game 5 will lead to pitching changes as the series-deciding game moves to Tuesday afternoon. The Yankees are expected to go with Nestor Cortes as their starter, while the Guardians will likely call on their ace Shane Bieber. The postponement figures to benefit a tired Yankees bullpen, especially the often-used Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.
Bubba Wallace issues apology for his actions after his incident with Kyle Larson in the Cup playoff race at Las Vegas.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Lakers vs. Warriors game.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell's presentation convinced the Nevada commission to regulate slap fighting.
Kevon Looney talked about the nickname Klay Thompson gave him in the playoffs last season and what it means to him.
Nick Saban watches Tennessee-Alabama game film and reacts to the Vols' win.