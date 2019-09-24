Gabriel Martinelli hits two on his first Arsenal start as Nottingham Forest thrashed in Carabao Cup third round

Arsenal were too good for a Forest side that hadn't lost since the first day of the season - CameraSport

Arsenal 5 Nottingham forest 0

An invigorating combination of fresh faces and returning favourites guided Arsenal to a straightforward League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, with Rob Holding scoring on his first game for Arsenal since suffering a horrific knee injury in December and teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli hitting two on his first start for the club.

Holding, who also wore the captain’s armband in the second half, was joined by debutant Kieran Tierney in the Arsenal defence. Tierney did not put a foot wrong on his first competitive match since joining from Celtic, and was then replaced by Hector Bellerin, another long-term absentee making a long-anticipated comeback.

Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson joined Martinelli on the scoresheet to ensure a comprehensive victory over a Forest side that had not lost since the opening day of the season.

The excitement around Tierney certainly felt justified in the first half, when the Scotsman rampaged down the left at a pace that Forest simply could not handle. Tierney was winning tackles, beating defenders and whipping in crosses from the left, while Calum Chambers did the same from the right.

It was from a stunning Chambers delivery that Arsenal took a deserved lead. A season in midfield for Fulham has clearly helped Chambers to develop his technical skills and his volleyed cross, struck in mid-air after a clipped Reiss Nelson pass, was impossible to defend. The 18-year-old Martinelli, making his first start since a £7 million move from Brazil this summer, stooped to head his finish high into Arijanet Muric’s top corner.

The goal did nothing to deter the 8,400 Forest fans who had journeyed through various travel problems to reach north London, but Arsenal continued to push forward with gusto.

Arsenal’s matches this season have been defined, above all, by a lack of control in midfield. Here, though, against a deeper-lying opposition, they were dominant. Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock provided energy in central areas, while further ahead there were chances for Nelson, who struck the post with an early free-kick, and for captain Mesut Ozil, reinstalled in the side after his latest exile.

Holding’s moment arrived in the second half as he climbed to reach Nelson’s corner, heading low for Arsenal’s second. Willock added a third a few minutes later, turning home Bellerin’s low cross, before Nelson struck his first Arsenal goal from another Chambers delivery. Martinelli's late, deflected effort completed the rout.

Match details

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Martinez 6; Chambers 8, Mustafi 6, Holding 7, Tierney 8 (Bellerin 77); Torreira 6, Willock 7; Smith Rowe 6 (Saka 44), Ozil 7 (Ceballos 71), Nelson 7; Martinelli 7

Substitutes not used: Macey, Balogun, Bola, Burton

Booked: Nelson





Nottingham Forest (4-5-1): Muric 5; Cash 4, Figueiredo 4, Rodriguez 4, Robinson 5; Lolley 5 (Gabriel 81), Johnson 5, Silva 4, Carvalho 5 (Ameobi 59), Ribeiro 4 (Mighten 78); Adomah 5

Substitutes not used: Smith, Milosevic, Grabban, Sow



Referee:Darren England