Gabriel Martinelli explains his favourite position

Arsenal‘s Gabriel Martinelli, a standout player for the Gunners this season, is set to start in Brazil‘s friendly match against Mexico on Saturday 2am Sunday for people in the UK).

In a press conference before the match, Martinelli explained his preferred position, which will come as no shock to any Arsenal fans.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 21: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil controls the ball against Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

“The position I like to play most is on the left,” Martinelli said. “I always prefer to be there.” However, he also indicated his willingness to play other roles, including as a number nine or right winger, depending on the team’s needs and coach Dorival Júnior‘s decisions.

“I had a conversation with Dorival and I made it clear that I can also play as a number nine, as well as a right winger too. I leave it up to him,” Martinelli added. “If he needs it, I will be available in all positions, but I prefer the left wing.”

The friendly against Mexico, along with a subsequent match against the United States, will serve as preparation for Brazil‘s participation in the Copa América.

They open against Costa Rica on 24 June in LA (25 June in UK, 2am kick-off) before facing Paraguay and Colombia who make up the rest of Group D.