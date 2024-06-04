Gabriel Magalhaes injury update ahead of Copa America
Arsenal and Brazil fans are anxiously awaiting updates on Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury recovery, as the defender aims to overcome a ‘mild’ shoulder dislocation in time for the Copa America.
Despite initial concerns, recent reports suggest a positive outlook, with the player resuming training and showing promising progress. However, his participation in Brazil’s upcoming friendlies remains uncertain.
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes remains a doubt for Brazil‘s upcoming Copa America preparatory friendlies, as he continues to recover from an injury sustained in the final Premier League match against Everton.
Despite initial fears of a serious injury, recent reports from Brazil suggest a more positive outlook. Arsenal‘s doctor and Head of Sports Medicine & Performance, Zafar Iqbal, reassured Brazil‘s medical team that the injury was not severe, with tests ruling out major damage.
Gabriel, who played a crucial role in Arsenal‘s 2023/24 campaign with 50 appearances, was diagnosed with a mild dislocation and advised to wear a sling for two weeks as a precautionary measure.
Following a holiday in Sao Paulo, the 26-year-old centre-back has resumed training without the sling and has shown promising progress. Sources close to the player confirm that the sling was purely precautionary and not a cause for concern.