Gabriel Magalhaes injury update ahead of Copa America

Arsenal and Brazil fans are anxiously awaiting updates on Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury recovery, as the defender aims to overcome a ‘mild’ shoulder dislocation in time for the Copa America.

Despite initial concerns, recent reports suggest a positive outlook, with the player resuming training and showing promising progress. However, his participation in Brazil’s upcoming friendlies remains uncertain.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates with the fans after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes remains a doubt for Brazil‘s upcoming Copa America preparatory friendlies, as he continues to recover from an injury sustained in the final Premier League match against Everton.

Despite initial fears of a serious injury, recent reports from Brazil suggest a more positive outlook. Arsenal‘s doctor and Head of Sports Medicine & Performance, Zafar Iqbal, reassured Brazil‘s medical team that the injury was not severe, with tests ruling out major damage.

Gabriel, who played a crucial role in Arsenal‘s 2023/24 campaign with 50 appearances, was diagnosed with a mild dislocation and advised to wear a sling for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Following a holiday in Sao Paulo, the 26-year-old centre-back has resumed training without the sling and has shown promising progress. Sources close to the player confirm that the sling was purely precautionary and not a cause for concern.