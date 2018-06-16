How Gabriel Jesus rose from besotted teenager to part of Brazil's big World Cup picture

Gabriel Jesus will become the third youngest Brazilian to find the net at a World Cup if he scores in Russia - REUTERS

There are pictures from 2014 of a 17-year-old Gabriel Jesus, brush in hand, helping to paint the street where he lived as World Cup fever swept Brazil. Four years on, Jesus is no longer the painter but the painted.

Several adjoining houses in Jardim Peri, the Sao Paulo neighbourhood where he grew up, have been daubed in turquoise, green and yellow with an image of Jesus performing his now familiar goal celebration, where he pretends to phone his mother, Dona Vera, his biggest fan and harshest critic.

The phone company that sponsors the Brazil team were never going to pass on a marketing opportunity like that and so, just to underline Jesus’s emergence from starry-eyed teenager to central striker in Tite’s resurgent side, commercials milking that pose are playing on repeat back in Brazil.

By any measure, it has been a meteoric rise for a player whose £27 million move to Manchester City from Palmeiras in January last year introduced an European audience to a talent on which Brazil are pinning so many hopes. He helped City demolish a series of records en route to lifting the Premier League title and now Russia represents the next stop on a whirlwind journey.

It is certainly a long way from Jardim Peri to the Russian Riviera, between the shores of the Black Sea and the foot of the Caucasus Mountains in Sochi Khostinskiy, where Brazil have been preparing ahead of their opening game against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don tomorrow. The Selecao will hope it is a positive first step towards atonement for their 7-1 humbling by Germany on home soil in the semi-finals of the last World Cup. “He has a lot of talent, a lot of potential,” Ze Roberto, the former Brazil international, said. “This World Cup could belong to him.”

A painting of Jesus now adorns several houses in Jardim Peri Credit: getty images

Ordinarily, any 21-year-old entrusted with the No. 9 shirt would represent Brazil’s poster boy. But Jesus has benefited to some extent from the attention Neymar attracts and which, in turn, has helped the City forward to escape a more intense spotlight. “That’s probably true,” Martin Fernandez, a football writer with O Globo, the Brazil newspaper, said. “Neymar kind of adopted him. It was almost a ‘No one is going to mess with my little brother type attitude’ and I think that’s good for him. But at the same time the pressure doesn’t really affect Gabriel. It’s no different to him if he’s playing in the street in his local neighbourhood or the Maracana.”

Story Continues

Observers of Manchester City might challenge that notion, though. A member of City’s hierarchy casually suggested before Christmas that Jesus was probably worth quadruple their original investment but there is a way to go before he becomes a £100 million player.

World Cup tactics: How Brazil are playing to their strengths with attacking setup

He looked lost, for example, in the first leg of City’s 3-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool at Anfield when the occasion seemed to get the better of him and there is still a heavy onus on Sergio Aguero at City. Liverpool supporters might opine that Jesus is fortunate to be getting the nod upfront over compatriot Roberto Firmino, who excelled for the Merseyside club.

Yet Jesus has often looked most at home in a Brazil shirt and become a key figure under Tite and a solution to what had become the country’s centre-forward problem. Tite wants his team to press high and the tone for that is set by Jesus, whose game is built around speed and intensity.

Neymar and Willian are expected to flank Jesus against Switzerland, with Philippe Coutinho playing deeper at the expense of Fernandinho, Jesus’s City team-mate. Jesus has certainly impressed in training this week, the only false step coming on Wednesday when a friend unwittingly posted a video of a closed training session.

World Cup 2018 | The best of the Telegraph's coverage

“I am new to the selection and my friends and family are also. He did not have the experience of knowing he could not film and post that,” Jesus said.

Despite that inexperience, Jesus cuts a mature figure. “I’ve been very impressed with him,” Miranda, the veteran Brazil centre-half, said. “He might be our next Ronaldo. He looks like he is in the back end of his career but he’s just in the early stages. He has a brilliant future.”

World Cup whatsapp promo

If Jesus scores at this tournament he will become the third youngest Brazilian to find the net at a World Cup after Pele and Leonidas da Silva. Ronaldo was six months older than Jesus when he claimed his first World Cup goal. Jesus does not invite obvious comparisons with anyone but Fernandez says his positional sense reminds him of Romario. “I’m not comparing the two but in terms of him always making runs into those right spots, it’s similar to what Romario did,” he said.

Unlike some of his team-mates, Jesus was not scarred by the 7-1 and that fearlessness of youth could prove liberating.

“I look at those old photos [from 2014] and get emotional thinking about the dreams I had and the things I’ve been through to get to where I am now,” he said.