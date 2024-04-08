Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal and Brazil striker does not remember playing 'without pain'

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (centre) has won 64 caps for Brazil [Getty Images]

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus says he is unable to remember playing football "without pain".

Jesus, 27, had knee surgery after sustaining an injury that ruled him out Brazil's World Cup campaign in December 2022 - missing 99 days of action.

The forward, who has made 15 Premier League starts for the Gunners this season, has suffered three further knee injuries in just over a year.

"Sometimes I feel it [my knee]," Jesus said.

"I don't remember the last time I played football without pain. I try to keep strong in mind," added Jesus, who has scored four Premier League goals this season.

After making 159 appearances for Manchester City, Jesus secured a switch to north London but Mikel Arteta's side are now rumoured to be pursuing another striker - with Brentford's Ivan Toney among the names mentioned.

On competition potentially arriving in the summer, Jesus said: "They already know if they want one or not.

"This might be a question for them. My job is to train hard and improve what I have to improve. Speculation will always be there."

Jesus might feature when Arsenal host Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.