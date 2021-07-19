Gabriel Heinze limited amount of water Atlanta United players could drink at practice: 'It was hell'

It wasn't just team performance that led to the firing of Atlanta United FC coach Gabriel Heinze after just 13 games. Heinze reportedly did not allow players to have guaranteed off days and limited how much water players could consume during practices, according to Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports.

Firing Heinze may have been surprising to those outside the organization, but those with the team painted a distressing picture. Heinze reportedly would not speak directly to players, instead using intermediaries to send messages. He and his staff isolated themselves from the rest of the organization, leading to poor morale.

In addition to that, Heinze reportedly would not share the team's schedule with staff, expected players to be available to report to the stadium at all hours of the day, refused to grant players mandatory days off and limited how much water players could drink during practices. Team doctors were concerned enough about water intake that they reportedly intervened.

A source said of Heinze's tenure, "It was hell every day for six months," according to McIntyre.

The MLS Players Association allegedly filed a grievance against the organization due to numerous violations of the collective-bargaining agreement.

Gabriel Heinze lasted 13 games with Atlanta United FC

The team's performance under Heinze was a disaster as well. Atlanta United is just 2-7-4 this season. The team sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The team has not won a contest since May 15.

Assistant coach Rob Valentino will serve as a the team's interim head coach with Heinze gone. Atlanta United its first game under Valentino Wednesday.

Gabriel Heinze lasted just 13 games with Atlanta United. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

