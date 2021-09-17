The Bills may or may not have two of their key players for Week Two.

Buffalo has listed both receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) as questionable for Sunday.

On both players’ availability, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his press conference, “We’ll have to see.”

Davis did not practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Lotulelei was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but full on Friday.

The Bills also added defensive end Efe Obada (calf) to their injury report on Friday and he’s questionable.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) was limited in the week’s last two practices but he has no injury status. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (ankle), and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) are also expected to play against Miami.

Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk