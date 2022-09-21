Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis did not play in Monday night’s win over the Titans after showing up on the injury report over the weekend, but his ankle was feeling well enough to get on the field Monday.

Davis was listed as a limited participant in practice and the hope in Buffalo will be that more work in the next couple of days will put him on track to play against the Dolphins this weekend.

Several players who did take part in the win were out of practice on Wednesday. Safety Micah Hyde did not practice after going to the hospital for tests on his neck on Monday night and cornerback Dane Jackson sat out after his own neck injury. Tight end Dawson Knox (foot) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were also on the sidelines.

Center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) joined Davis in the limited category.

Gabriel Davis practices Wednesday, Micah Hyde doesn’t originally appeared on Pro Football Talk