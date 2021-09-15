The Bills had Emmanuel Sanders on last week’s injury report, but a different wide receiver is going to be the focus of attention on the medical front this week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before Wednesday’s practice that Gabriel Davis will not be on the field with the rest of the team. Davis is dealing with a lower body injury.

Davis had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week One. Sanders, Stefon Diggs, and Cole Beasley would make up the top of the receiver depth chart if Davis isn’t able to play.

McDermott said defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) will be limited in practice. He did not play in Week One. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and linebacker Matt Milano are joining Lotulelei in that category.

Gabriel Davis out of practice for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk